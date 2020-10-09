Main Street to launch online auction Friday

Special to the Times

Apalachicola Main Street will launch an online silent auction beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

Some of the featured items will include a two-night stay at The Majestic Jewel in Apalachicola, and a weeks’ beachfront vacation rental on St. George Island. Local artist Joyce Estes will be represented, and there’s a YETI Tundra Cooler for the outdoor enthusiasts. Music fans will have an opportunity to bid on a Rascal Flatts autographed guitar.

To view and bid on these and other fabulous auction items, please visit

www.accelevents.com/e/ApalachicolaMainStreet

Bidding will end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

If your business would like to donate an item or service, please contact us at 844-272-2523 or awest@apalachicolamainstreet.org

Proceeds from the auction will aid the development of Apalachicola Main Street’s exhibit project dedicated to Moses Roper, a slave who escaped and went on to become a prominent abolitionist, author, and lecturer. Roper sailed to England in 1835, and over the next decade he lectured over 2,000 times across the British Isles and published almost 40,000 copies of his “Narrative of the Adventures and Escape of Moses Roper, from American Slavery.”

The exhibit, which may be the first in the nation dedicated to exploring Roper’s life and legacy, will be displayed at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture, and Art in Feb. 2021. Funds raised will assist with a digital mapping project that traces the arc of his life and bold journey of survival, a process which includes intensive historical research.

Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. is a nonprofit established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. This project reflects the organization’s commitment to promoting diverse historical and cultural heritage.