Gulf Coast presents ‘Quarantine’ art exhibit

Special to the Times

The Visual and Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College presents Quarantine, a group exhibit featuring GCSC students that records and responds to the world of COVID-19.

The work in “Quarantine” offers a time capsule of the events of the past six months. In different degrees, COVID-19 has affected us all. There is a sense of a shared experience; concepts that were alien six months ago are now familiar and understood by all. Each artist provides a record of his or her experience with the pandemic, from personal isolation to questions of mortality to national unrest and everything in between.

The exhibit features work by Raina Benoit, Inga Kimberly Brown, Sarah Burris, Gary Chapman, Heather Clements, Sharbani Das Gupta, TJ Eardahl, Magda Gluszek, Wesley Harvey, Maggy Rozycki Hiltner, Simona Prives, Sarah Smelser, Gabriel Lovejoy, Norah Lovell, Elyse-Krista Mische, Chris Musina, Ty Nicholson, Meghan Sullivan, Jos Sances, Keith Smith, Lauren Woods, Erin Wright, and Mandy Yourick. Together, this exhibit reflects what we have all felt, thought, and experienced during this moment in time.

The exhibit will open for display from Monday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Nov. 6, and will be located in the Amelia Center Gallery (Room 112).

Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, please contact Pavel Amromin at pamromin@gulfcoast.edu or 850-872-3886.