Full moon climbs return to Crooked River

The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Carrabelle.

Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound, Carrabelle Beach, and Dog Island, under the night sky at this evening climb.

This full moon, known as the Harvest Moon, will rise at 7:39 p.m., following the fading glow of sunset at 7:23 p.m. Visitors can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, at a cost of $5 for adults and $3 for kids. All climbers must be 44 inches tall.

Guests can also enjoy a delicious bite from the food truck, Kent's Smokin’ Sausage, from 6 to 9 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy the fire pit (weather permitting), with s’more kits and hot chocolate available on the porch on a donation basis.

The museum and gift shop will be open for guests’ enjoyment, although there will be no live music at this event.

Crooked River Lighthouse is just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact the museum and gift shop at 697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriverlighthouse.com

Reservations appreciated but not required. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.