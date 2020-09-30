Eastpoint Market this Saturday

Special to the Times

Eastpoint Artisans and Farmers market this Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Hwy 98 and Bayshore Drive.

Browse fresh baked goods, free range eggs, unfiltered honey, jam, and just harvested herbs and veggies. Your neighbor artisans will be showing jewelry, fiber arts, folk art, rustic and heirloom furniture, handblown glass, fine soap and watercolor paintings.

The cool autumn weather really adds to the experience. Bring the kids and the dogs. Please remember to park on the market side of Bayshore. Vendors text at 850-851-7257.