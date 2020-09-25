Island plans art and wine splash

Special to the Times

The Business Association of St. George Island has made the decision to proceed with its annual fundraiser, The St. George Island Art & Wine Splash on Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon until 4 p.m.

This is a celebration of art, wine, music, and food to be enjoyed around the business district of the island. Over 25 local and regional artists, craftsmen and photographers will be set up outdoors under tents. New this year will be the music venue providing live music throughout the day.

Also new will be the addition of five plein air artists from the St. George Island Paint Out 2020. These award-winning artists, from three different states, were invited to do live painting demonstrations at various locations within the business district. On Sunday, Oct. 11, Live Oak Gallery in Apalachicola will host a free reception and art show on the lawn from 3 until 5 p.m. to feature the works of the five Paint Out artists. The show will include paintings completed during The Splash as well as paintings they bring from their studios. Masks will be required to enter the gallery and social distancing will be practiced.

All events for The Splash are free, except for a $25 charge for the wine tasting. Tickets and complimentary wine glasses can be purchased at The Beach Pit, St. George Island Visitors Center and Seaside Cotton, beginning by Oct. 1, or they can be purchased at the same locations the day of the event. Many of the wine stops and businesses will offer free food samples.

Maps of the artist locations, wine stops and food samplings will be noted on maps for navigating the event. Maps will be available where tickets are sold and are free to all. Island Dog Outdoors will provide free golf cart rides to the different art and wine locations, but most are within walking distance of each other.

Social distancing, hand sanitizing and masks indoors will be practiced during the event.

Proceeds from The Splash go to providing toys for area children and for the island’s Christmas celebration held the first weekend in December each year. Funds are also used for Snowbird Appreciation Day as well as other needs that may arise in the community.