Masonry, CDL training starts Oct. 5 at TCC

If you want to make a decent living working in masonry, or driving a truck, then now is the time to swing the hammer and step on the gas.

That’s because on Monday, Oct. 5, classes start in Wakulla County, with students from there and Franklin County only.

It is designed to be, three big words. Reemployment training opportunity.

The funds came down from BP billions that were showered by court rulings into the counties affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill a decade ago. You have to have been affected, but that’s not hard to establish if you want to move on into these career paths.

The Triumph Gulf Coast Board, which is administering these funds, awarded Tallahassee Community College a $276,500 grant in June to go toward the College’s Division of Workforce Development. This decision was made unanimously by the board during their June meeting.

The grant targeted economic recovery efforts in Franklin and Wakulla counties by establishing fast-track training programs that address infrastructure and transportation and logistics. The training, exclusively for the two counties, led to the creation of Commercial Vehicle Driving (CVD) and Masonry programs.

“We recognize with the unemployment growing in Franklin and Wakulla counties largely due to job losses related to COVID, we must work to create training solutions that meet the immediate needs of our neighbors and friends as well as offer a pathway to a brighter future,” said Kimberly A. Moore, vice president for workforce innovation & TCC2WORK/Be Essential.

“Thanks to the Triumph Gulf Coast Board’s leadership,” she said. “Residents of Franklin and Wakulla counties will be able to pursue in-demand careers.”

These programs are both in-demand with Florida projecting that through 2027, there will be a need for 89,255 commercial vehicle/truck drivers and 14,620 cement/masonry workers with wages that range from $20.53 to $24.05 for drivers, and $18.51 to $21.03 for cement/masonry workers.

Moore said a survey of 1,200 ads within a 120-mile radius indicated the need was strong to fill jobs in the area.

The trainings will include industry recognized certifications for both programs which means that the certification is portable and accepted throughout the U.S.

For those interested in the CVD program, it will consist of 175 clock hours. While those who are interested in masonry will join a program consisting of 210 clock hours.

The masonry classes begin Monday afternoon, Oct. 5 at the Wakulla Environmental Institute. They run from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, plus one Saturday per month, for three months.

The cost of the class is $1,066, but Rapid Credentialing scholarships are available to offset this tuition. The Industry level I course work focuses on OSHA 10 Certification and CORE. Hands-on training will enable the creation of projects for the student’s portfolio.

The commercial vehicle driver (CVD) course meets at the Wakulla County fire department training grounds, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, plus one Saturday a month.

The cost of the class is $1,100, but Rapid Credentialing scholarships are available to offset this tuition. The five-week course is designed to prepare students to be ready to take the Class ‘A’ CDL licensure test.