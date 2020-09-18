Ohio man on the lam steals, wrecks car

A 22-year-old Ohio man, fleeing felony theft and forgery charges, came to the wrong Florida County.

On Saturday afternoon, a vehicle was reported stolen in Eastpoint. Later that day, the sheriff was stopped on Avenue A in Apalachicola, taking to someone, when the stolen vehicle ran a stop sign at Ave A and School Road.

The stolen vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, then collided with a vehicle traveling on Ave A.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Jaykub Vernon Ellis, 22, of Sidney, Ohio, fled the scene on foot pursued by the sheriff and several local residents.

Ellis ran north on School Road and was apprehended by the local residents and the sheriff. Ellis also had an open knife, which he threw to the ground when he was tackled by one of the Good Samaritans.

Ellis is wanted in Ohio and Georgia on a multitude charges.

On April 6, he was charged with forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and attempted theft, a second-degree felony. Sidney police said that on New Year’s Eve 2019, Ellis allegedly forged the signature of an elderly person in an attempt to take $150,000 from the victim.

On August 31, he skipped an appearance in Shelby County court in conjunction with his upcoming trial, ad was charged with failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. August 31

Ellis was charged by Franklin County deputies with stolen vehicle, resisting without violence, reckless driving with disregard for public safety; and leaving scene of traffic crash with Injury

“I’m proud to work in a county where local residents act to help law enforcement apprehend a dangerous felon. They put themselves at risk when they didn’t have to. Thank you to all those involved,” said Sheriff A.J. Smith.