Sally soaks the county

When the flooding eventually recedes, and the skies clear, Hurricane Sally will be remembered more for the water than the wind.

The water rose at Battery Park Marina Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Franklin County was under a tornado watch as Hurricane Sally moved onshore in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the Panhandle counties. County Emergency Management Pam Brownell told commissioners there were nine named systems threatening at various places. She and assistant Jennifer Daniels were busy preparing for the storm, including offering sandbags all day Tuesday and again Thursday.

The waves crash against the shore at 1144 U.S. 98
A flock of birds flies against the winds from Hurricane Sally in Apalachicola
A boat strains against its moorings at Battery Park
A surge of water Tuesday at Yent's Bayou

The gigantic storm’s northern eye wall moved across the Gulf Coast from Pensacola Beach to Dauphin Island, Alabama, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The winds from Hurricane Sally were brisk but not devastating

In what will likely be reported as record-setting rainfall, Franklin County was soaked to the gills by Wednesday afternoon, the second day in which the Franklin County School District was forced to close classes. The districd said schools will be in session Thursday/