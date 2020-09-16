Sally soaks the county

The Apalachicola Times

When the flooding eventually recedes, and the skies clear, Hurricane Sally will be remembered more for the water than the wind.

On Wednesday, Franklin County was under a tornado watch as Hurricane Sally moved onshore in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the Panhandle counties. County Emergency Management Pam Brownell told commissioners there were nine named systems threatening at various places. She and assistant Jennifer Daniels were busy preparing for the storm, including offering sandbags all day Tuesday and again Thursday.

The gigantic storm’s northern eye wall moved across the Gulf Coast from Pensacola Beach to Dauphin Island, Alabama, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

In what will likely be reported as record-setting rainfall, Franklin County was soaked to the gills by Wednesday afternoon, the second day in which the Franklin County School District was forced to close classes. The districd said schools will be in session Thursday/