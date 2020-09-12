County under Tropical Storm Watch

Franklin County Emergency Management is advising the county that Tropical Depression 19 is moving across the Florida Peninsula and will move into the Gulf of Mexico later on Saturday.

Franklin County is now under a Tropical Storm Watch.

All citizens who live along the coastline and barrier islands; in low lying areas; along the bay and in river areas that are prone to surge or flooding from tidal surge, are advised to take precautionary measures now

Alligator Point Road has the possibility of erosion due to storm surge and wave action. Please take precautionary measures.

Beachgoers are advised to please pay close attention to beach flags. There is an elevated risk of rip current for the next several days. Large and dangerous surf is expected at area beaches.

Precautionary measures, include but are not limited to securing yard items such as chairs, umbrellas, etc.; securing boats and vehicles, which includes moving to higher ground and making sure your disaster kit is ready and accessible.

Do not drive cars through flooded areas. If you see flood waters, remember to turn around, and do not drown.

Tropical storm force wind susts are a possibility.

Storm surge is likely for the entire coastal area of Franklin County.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible in the outer bands.

Storm total rainfall forecast is 5 to 8 inches with heavier localized amounts possible especially where heavier bands set up. Heavy rainfall will increase the chances of flash flooding throughout Franklin County.

Please monitor the weather closely for the next several days.

Franklin County Emergency Management continues to monitor this storm closely. If you have any questions, visit our website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com or call our hotline at 653-8977.