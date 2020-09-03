Eastpoint market this Saturday

Special to the Times

The Eastpoint Artisans and Farmers market will be held this Saturday, Sept. 5, Labor Day weekend, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Highway 98 and Bayshore Drive.

The market will offer fresh baked goods, organic veggies, greens, herbs and sprouts. It also has free-range eggs, unfiltered honey, and freshly ground coffee.

"Your artisan neighbors work in silver, glass, macramé, fiber arts, water color, wood and handmade soap," said organizer Dave Rybicki. "Jimmy will be back with a nice selection of rustic furniture."

Social distance is the sunshine, bring the kids and dogs, and please remember to park on the market side of Bayshore.

Vendors may text 850-851-7257 for more information.