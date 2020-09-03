Culture Crawl to fill Carrabelle streets

Special to the Times

Music will fill the streets in downtown Carrabelle this Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the spirit of the Culture Crawl, the Carrabelle History Museum will be bringing live, outdoor (socially-distanced) music on the corners through downtown Carrabelle for all to enjoy.

This is a wonderful opportunity to add a bit more fun as you experience the amazing local culture, art, history, and food that Carrabelle already has to offer. Visitors will spot wandering costumed characters from the Fishy Fashion Show. Music will be heard during the Culture Crawl in some unexpected places. Unique artwork can be seen throughout the downtown area from murals on the walls to art in the windows of local shops to the public art near the Marine Street waterfront pavilion.

Downtown shops, galleries and restaurants are encouraged to set up outdoor options for folks to enjoy. Be on the lookout for festive, pop-up canopies and open air tables through the area. Downtown Carrabelle will transform into an outdoor coastal market for the day.

Attendees are asked to follow all CDC guidelines to keep themselves safe including social distancing and sanitizing / washing hands frequently. Masks are encouraged indoors or anytime social distancing is not possible.

The Marine Street public restroom, the Messer Pavilion public restroom and the Carrabelle History Museum restroom will all be available during this time.

Sponsorship generously provided by Duke Energy, Coastal Realty Group, and Carrabelle Lighthouse Association. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.

Details will be posted to the Carrabelle History Museum’s Facebook page and website as they are confirmed. For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com.