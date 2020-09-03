Apalachicola airport expands maintenance department

The Apalachicola Regional Airport has expanded its operations and services by hiring a full-time aircraft mechanic.

Jim Herring, 56, who lives with his wife Lisa on St. George Island, is now staffing the aircraft maintenance department for Centric Aviation, which serves as the airport’s fixed base operator under a contract with the county.

Tara Maugham, Centric’s managing member, said the newly renovated maintenance office, shop space, and parts room are at the back of the main hangar.

The alphabet soup after Herring’s name, ”A&P, IA” mean that he holds an airframe and power plant certificate, and has inspection authorization. As a designated inspector, Herring can conduct annual and progressive inspections, and perform major alterations and major repairs.

“I can return the aircraft to service after those actions,” he said.

An Army veteran, although not a pilot, Herring moved here from Crystal River, where he had been director of maintenance of a flight school and air taxi service.

Maugham said the newly created shop uses a professional aircraft maintenance software called Quantum MX, and encouraged the airport’s customers to take advantage of this helpful tool. She said Quantum MX has an online portal, which allows customers to track Hobbs and tach times, receive maintenance reminders and quickly report a squawk from anywhere at any time.

“Notifications are immediately sent to our technician when a squawk is entered, or maintenance is due,” she said. “Aircraft owners can approve work authorizations, receive estimates, and review invoices. The best part it's free for customers to use to keep your aircraft maintenance needs and reminders in order.

To start using the Quantum MX customer portal, or to with other questions, email Herring at Jim@CentricMX.com. The maintenance department can also be reached by dialing the airport at 850-290-8282.