Jobless rate worsens in July

After showing sharp improvement in June, Franklin County’s unemployment picture darkened last month, as the jobless rate rose by nearly a point and the labor force shrank.

According to preliminary numbers released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.1 percent in July, up by nine-tenths of 1 percentage point, from the June rate of 6.2 percent.

The rise in joblessness, which followed an improvement by 3 percentage points in June, came as 35 people joined the unemployment line, which now numbers 300.

The labor force in July declined by 11 workers, from 4,243 in June to 4,232 last month. The workforce remains significantly smaller than one year ago, when it was at 4,729, the jobless rolls were smaller at 164, and the unemployment rate, at 3.5 percent, was about half of what it is today.

The unemployment rate in the county was better than in both Bay and Gulf counties, which each rose to 7.7 percent last month. In Liberty County the jobless rate, at 6.8 percent, was slightly better than here.

Despite the rise in unemployment, Franklin’s jobless rate, tied with Calhoun and Santa Rosa counties, was ninth best in the state. Lower rates were seen in Okaloosa at 6.9 percent; Liberty and Union at 6.8, DeSoto at 6.7, Baker and Gilchrist each at 6.6, and Lafayette and Wakulla counties, each at 6.4 percent, the best in the state.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11.3 percent in July 2020, up 1.0 percentage point from the revised June 2020 rate, and up 8.2 percentage points from a year ago. There were 1.125 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9.975 million. The U.S. unemployment rate was 10.2 percent in July.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,465,700 in July 2020, an increase of 77,900 jobs (+0.9 percent) over the month. The state lost 497,700 jobs over the year, a decrease of 5.6 percent. Nationally, the number of jobs fell 7.5 percent over the year. July labor statistics reflect the continued effects of COVID‐19 and the efforts to reopen businesses and services.

Florida lost 1,178,100 jobs from February to April 2020 and has since gained back almost half of the jobs lost (+572,200 jobs). The number of jobs in the state was 8,465,700 in July, down 497,700 jobs compared to a year ago. All 10 major industries experienced negative over‐the‐year job growth last month.

The industry losing the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality (‐254,400 jobs, ‐20.3 percent). Other industries losing jobs over the year included professional and business services (‐74,700 jobs, ‐5.3 percent); trade, transportation, and utilities (‐58,500 jobs, ‐3.2 percent); other services (‐33,900 jobs, ‐9.6 percent); education and health services (‐33,200 jobs, ‐2.5 percent); manufacturing (‐12,900 jobs, ‐ 3.4 percent); information (‐11,100 jobs, ‐8.0 percent); financial activities (‐9,200 jobs, ‐1.6 percent); government (‐ ,500 jobs, ‐0.7 percent); and construction (‐2,300 jobs, ‐0.4 percent).