Kids Tag Art helps fund art programs

Special to the Times

The cornonavirus didn’t stop local kids from taking part in the annual Kids Tag Art competition.

For the fourth year, Franklin County Tax Collector Rick Watson has partnered with the Franklin County Education Foundation and the three schools in Franklin County - The First Baptist Christian School, the Apalachicola Bay Charter School and the Franklin County School - to conduct the competition.

The Kids Tag Art program is open to fifth graders who design their version of a license tag for cash prizes.

Watson said 100 students participated, with the ABC Schools' Kate Ward taking first place. The runner-up was Trenton Teat, who is also at the ABC School, with third place going to the Franklin County School’s Hannah Gray.

Over $3,300 was donated to the schools in Franklin County. “Excess funds raised by our sponsors are given to the schools for their art programs,” said Watson.