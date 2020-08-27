BREAKING NEWS: Two dead, another critical, in St. George Island blaze

An early morning blaze erupted in the heart of St. George Island, taking the lives of a retired schoolteacher and her brother, and severely injuring her son.

Sheriff A.J. Smith confirmed in a 1:30 p.m. Facebook Live appearance that Dr. Kay Cadwallader and her brother Charles Maranich had been killed.

Her son, Josh, has been transported to Shands in Gainesville in critical condition, with severe burns.

The fire took place at a 1,500 square foot wooden home at 773 West Gulf Beach Drive.. Witnesses said the fire began a little after midnight, and was under control by about 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion at some point before or during the fire.

Cadwallader, who was often called Dr. Kay by colleagues and students, was a popular teacher and administrator whose career spanned her early days at Brown Elementary on through the entire consolidation over the last 15 years.

Tara Klink, who now teaches at Franklin County Schools, posted on Facebook at Cadwallader had been her pre-Kindergarten teacher.

"She was one of those teachers who stayed a part of my life. From teaching me how to tie my shoes using bunny ears (which is still how I tie bows!) to cheering me on in my professional life. I always knew she cared," wrote Klink. "She called me hours ago, right after school yesterday, and ended our conversation saying “I love you."

"I’ll cherish that call forever, not knowing it would be the last," she wrote. "I love you and I’ll miss you, Dr. Kay."