SGI first responder drowns during rescue

A first responder with the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department drowned Tuesday afternoon while attempting to rescue swimmers off the beach.

Bud Hayes, a member of the first department board, confirmed that Brian Stephen Smith, 56, was pronounced dead at Weems Memorial Hospital after an emergency medical crew, and law enforcement officials, tried unsuccessfully to save him sometime after 1 p.m.

Hayes said Smith worked as a property manager at 300 Ocean Mile and had been with the volunteer department since Aug. 2016.

"He went in to rescue a man and a juvenile and he got swept up," said Hayes. "He was a great guy. It was tragic. He was young and energetic and added a whole lot to the department. He will be missed."

Sheriff A.J. Smith went live on Facebook about 4 p.m. to share what had happened, and pleaded with visitors not to swim when conditions are treacherous, as they were today, when a double red flag warning was out.

"Don’t go in the water, or allow your children in the water," he said. "You're putting other people at risk. That surf was so rough; there's a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico."

He said deputies would be roving the beach, and asking people to leave the water. "If you're in the water and told to leave and you don’t, you'll be arrested, There's no reason for any other loss of life," said Smith.

"We're all heartbroken, to lose a first responder who heeded the call to go rescue someone. We're all extremely sad when something occurs that was certainly avoidable," he said.

The sheriff said there were no further injuries to the law enforcement personnel who went into the water to save Smith.