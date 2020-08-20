TDC to receive three Flaglers

The Apalachicola Times

County Commissioner Ricky Jones, who chairs the Tourist Development Council, has announced that Visit Florida had notified the TDC that it won three Flagler awards this year.

“We don’t know what place they’re going to be but we’ve won,” Jones said.

The winning categories are in Television Advertising, Resource Material / Consumer, and Direct Marketing.

Jones said the awards will be announced soon, after Visit Florida had to cancel the annual Governor’s Conference during which the awards are usually presented.

The Flagler Awards is an annual statewide competition recognizing outstanding Florida tourism marketing. The program was created by Visit Florida to honor the individuals and organizations that help position Florida as the No. 1 travel destination in the world. Each year the awards pay tribute to the efforts of those who use skill, resourcefulness, creativity and innovative spirit to market Florida to the world.