Arrest Report

The Apalachicola Times

The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Apalachicola Police Department, Carrabelle Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 10

Timothy Stephen Watford, 33, Apalachicola, petit theft – first offense, shoplifting – second or subsequent offense, trespassing on structure or conveyance; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Christian Bailey Jackson, 21, Carrabelle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to appear on charge of battery; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Aug. 11

Christopher Taylor, 51, Thomasville, Georgia, domestic battery; $1,000 bond (FCSO)

Aug. 12

Melinda Gail Denney, 38, Apalachicola, possession or use of narcotic equipment, possession of methamphetamine; $5,500 bond (FCSO)

Gerald Gage Kent, 24, Apalachicola, disturbing the peace; $500 bond (APD)

Preston Wayne Smith, 40, Carrabelle, resisting a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active, violation of probation; held without bond (CPD)

Ethan Royce Whittington, 22, Eastpoint, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of narcotic equipment, keeping a dwelling house, building or structure visited for the purpose of drug activity; $8,500 bond (FCSO)

Aug. 14

Megan Renee McClain, 23, Eastpoint, larceny – theft of at least $300 and and less than $5,000, making a fraudulent or false official statement, fraud - uttering a false, altered, forged, or counterfeit note, or bank bill, check, draft, or promissory note; $5,000 bond (FCSO)

Aug. 15

Taylor Brianna Irwin, 25, Carrabelle, felony violation of probation; held without bond (CPD)