Fundraiser Saturday for Pam Nobles

The Apalachicola Times

There will be a fried mullet fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 22 at Apalachicola’s Riverfront Park, next to the 13-Mile seafood market to help with the medical expenses for Pam Nobles.

The dance teacher extraordinaire has stepped down from her four decades of teaching dance in downtown Apalachicola, closing her studio, as she devotes herself fulltime to battling a severe medical condition.

The dinner, organized by the sheriff’s office, will start at about 11:30 a.m.

In addition, a Go Fund me page has been created at www.gofundme.com/f/support-and-appreciation-for-pam-nobles

“Pam has worked tirelessly in this community teaching dance and investing in children’s lives for 39 years. She has been a positive role model for children and adults, selflessly giving of her time, talent and resources,” reads the page. “Never asking anything in return, now is the time for us to give back. Insurance is not covering all of her mounting medical bills. Let’s show our love and help her through this difficult and uncertain time.”