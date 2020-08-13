Trinity donates laptops to college-bound

David Adlerstein

The Apalachicola Times

On August 4, two college-bound Franklin County High School graduates received laptops at Trinity Episcopal Church. Keondre Sewell and Jaylin Charles will attend Troy University in the fall.

The idea for donating laptops began with some ladies - many are Trinity members - who meet during the pandemic for safe socialization. They include Kay Carson, Dolores Croom, Martha Harris, Penny Marler, Patti McCartney, Susie Wagoner, Kathy Willis, and Myrtis Wynn.

Wynn described the need for FCHS graduates to have laptops for college. Carson and McCartney both had unused computers. Marler’s husband, Kirk Hadaway, offered to repurpose them, and Croom connected the group to Donna Barber, elementary school guidance counselor at Franklin County Schools. Laptop marriages were made!

If you have a good laptop computer languishing in a closet or under a bed, put it to work. To find out how, contact Eric Zile, at 443-604-5940, or Kirk Hadaway, at 850-492-4920, at Trinity Episcopal Church, in Apalachicola.