Four county residents get pinned by Gulf Coast

David Adlerstein

The Apalachicola Times

Four local students were among the 15 graduates of the Gulf Coast State College practical nursing program who took part in a pinning ceremony held Aug. 6 for the Summer 2020 semester grads.

This ceremony, which celebrated the hard work and dedication of the licensed practical nurses, was held at the Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe, as a private event for the graduates due to COVID-19.

The ceremony, live streamed via Zoom for family and friends, marked the 20th anniversary of the GCSC Gulf/Franklin Campus Practical Nursing program.

The four graduates who reside in Franklin County - Lauren Brooke Martina, Audrianna Penamon, Casey Riley and Richard Justin Sparks – were joined by fellow graduates Nicholle McManus Castellanos, Grace Catherine Eadie, Holly Green, Alexis Huffman, Rochell Jackson, Tonya Martin, Michelle Morin, Bobbi Patterson, Ashley Powell, Shannon Nicole Pridgeon and Chevelle Walker.

Martina was honored for Perfect Attendance, as were Castellanos, Powell and Pridgeon.

Castellanos received an award for Scholastic Achievement, Patterson for Outstanding Clinical Performance, Jackson for Outstanding Leadership, and Pridgeon for Outstanding Nursing Student.

Martina said that after completing many of her pre-requisites while at Franklin County High School, she is now taking pharmacology and chemistry, as he prepares to pursue her registered nursing education at Gulf Coast, either at Gulf/Franklin or in Panama City, and then her bachelors of science in nursing, which is completed in Panama City.

She said she expects to have that work completed by 2023. Right now she and her fellow practical nursing grads are preparing for their licensure exams with the Florida Board of Nursing.