Franklin County Arrest Report

The Apalachicola Times

The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

July 31

Logan Gadsen Smith, 28, homeless, Eastpoint, criminal mischief – property damage over $200 and under $1,000, domestic battery ; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Aug. 4

Don Lewis Davis, 49, Eastpoint, dealing in stolen property, larceny – theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, failure to appear; $15,000 bond (FCSO)

Aug. 6

Richard F. Nelson, 27, St. George Island, disorderly intoxication; $250 bond (FCSO)

Dennis Allen Flowers, 43, Eastpoint, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of narcotic equipment; $3,000 bond (FCSO)

Dana Carr, 44, Winchester, Kentucky, battery; $500 bond (FCSO)

Aug. 8

Chip Clifton Daughtry, 37, Carrabelle, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active, resisting an officer – failure to obey police or fire department, reckless driving – first offense, resisting of officer without violence; $6,000 bond (FCSO)

Aug. 9

Anthony T. Sanders, 25, Apalachicola, violation of conditional release, misdemeanor failure to appear; held without bond (FCSO)