The road to recovery
AL-ANON
Al-Anon Family Group has but one purpose, to help families and friends of alcoholics. If you are concerned with someone else's drinking, the Al-Anon program can help you.
TUESDAY
Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church annex, 76 5th Street
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Open Discussion. Call 618-792-1848 for meeting information for online access
OA
THURSDAY
Apalachicola
5 to 6 p.m. Open Meeting. Call 850-385-8421 for meeting information for online access
AA
The following is the updated schedule for Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings in Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Eastpoint, and the St. George Island areas.
MONDAY
Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 6th Street
7:30-8:30 p.m. Discussion, Open. For more information on online access, call the Hotline at 653-2000.
TUESDAY
Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church annex conference room
Noon - 1 p.m. Discussion, Open
Eastpoint, Hope Park Community Center, 183 Bear Creek Rd,
5:30 p.m. Open
Carrabelle, Church of the Ascension, 110 NE First Street
7:15-8:15 p.m. Big Book/12 & 12, Open
WEDNESDAY
Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church
6 to 7 p.m. Women’s AA, Closed. Online only. For more information on online access, call the Hotline at 653-2000.
7:30-8:30 p.m. Men’s AA, Closed
THURSDAY
Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church annex conference room
Noon-1 p.m. Discussion, Open
St. George Island United Methodist, 201 East Gulf Beach Dr.
7:30-8:30 p.m. Open Discussion.
FRIDAY
Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church
5:30-6:30 p.m. Step Study, Open Discussion. For more information on online access, call the Hotline at 653-2000.
Carrabelle, Church of the Ascension
7:15-8:15 p.m. Open Discussion
SATURDAY
Alligator Point Mission By The Sea
5:30-6:30 p.m. Discussion, Open
Eastpoint First United Methodist Church, 317 Patton Dr.
6 to 7 p.m. Online only. For access call 653-2000.
7:30-8:30 p.m. Speaker, Open
SUNDAY
Apalachicola, Van Johnson Complex, 14th Street (Bring Me a Book room)
9-10 a.m. 11th Step Meeting, Open
Eastpoint United Methodist Church
7:30-8:30 p.m. Big Book Study, Open
God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.