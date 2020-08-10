The road to recovery

Special to the Times

AL-ANON

Al-Anon Family Group has but one purpose, to help families and friends of alcoholics. If you are concerned with someone else's drinking, the Al-Anon program can help you.

TUESDAY

Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church annex, 76 5th Street

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Open Discussion. Call 618-792-1848 for meeting information for online access

OA

THURSDAY

Apalachicola

5 to 6 p.m. Open Meeting. Call 850-385-8421 for meeting information for online access

AA

The following is the updated schedule for Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings in Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Eastpoint, and the St. George Island areas.

MONDAY

Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 6th Street

7:30-8:30 p.m. Discussion, Open. For more information on online access, call the Hotline at 653-2000.

TUESDAY

Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church annex conference room

Noon - 1 p.m. Discussion, Open

Eastpoint, Hope Park Community Center, 183 Bear Creek Rd,

5:30 p.m. Open

Carrabelle, Church of the Ascension, 110 NE First Street

7:15-8:15 p.m. Big Book/12 & 12, Open

WEDNESDAY

Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church

6 to 7 p.m. Women’s AA, Closed. Online only. For more information on online access, call the Hotline at 653-2000.

7:30-8:30 p.m. Men’s AA, Closed

THURSDAY

Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church annex conference room

Noon-1 p.m. Discussion, Open

St. George Island United Methodist, 201 East Gulf Beach Dr.

7:30-8:30 p.m. Open Discussion.

FRIDAY

Apalachicola, Trinity Episcopal Church

5:30-6:30 p.m. Step Study, Open Discussion. For more information on online access, call the Hotline at 653-2000.

Carrabelle, Church of the Ascension

7:15-8:15 p.m. Open Discussion

SATURDAY

Alligator Point Mission By The Sea

5:30-6:30 p.m. Discussion, Open

Eastpoint First United Methodist Church, 317 Patton Dr.

6 to 7 p.m. Online only. For access call 653-2000.

7:30-8:30 p.m. Speaker, Open

SUNDAY

Apalachicola, Van Johnson Complex, 14th Street (Bring Me a Book room)

9-10 a.m. 11th Step Meeting, Open

Eastpoint United Methodist Church

7:30-8:30 p.m. Big Book Study, Open

God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.