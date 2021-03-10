Emery Grace Sparks born

Special to the Times

Our fifth and final Sparkle baby, Emery Grace Sparks, was born Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:22 p.m. at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

She weighed 9.13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

She is the daughter of Patrick and Jessica Sparks, of St. George Island, and joins a home of excited siblings Charlotte, Caroline, Amelia and Patrick.

Grandparents are Richard and Diane Sparks, and Artie and Susanna Zumbro. Great-grandparents are Joseph and Maureen Fagan.