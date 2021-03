The Apalachicola Times

Rick and Krystal Hernandez are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Shiloh Jane Hernandez.

Shiloh was born Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021 and was 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her big brother Ezra and big sister Scarlett.

Maternal grandparents are Gordon and Becky Shuler. Paternal grandparents are Jorge and Tracy Hernandez.