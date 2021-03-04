Piotrowski new assistant dean at FSU's Dedman College

Special to the Times

Alishia Hendels Piotrowski, Ed.D, has been named assistant dean for the Dedman College of Hospitality at Florida State University.

A 2004 graduate of Carrabelle High School, she is the daughter of Choppy and Rachial Hendels, of Tallahassee. Maternal grandparents are the late Ukie (D.N) and Irene Creamer, of Eastpoint. Paternal grandparents are the late Coddie and Mildred Hendels, of Apalachicola.

In her new position, Piotrowski, will oversee undergraduate academic programs (including course scheduling and advising). The assistant dean will also assist with staff supervision, curriculum development, college accreditation and institution effectiveness analyses, and lead efforts for student recruitment and retention.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve the Dedman College in this position,” she said. “As FSU’s newest college, we are experiencing a great deal of growth and there is a lot of excitement about the future. We have an exceptional team of faculty and staff and I look forward to supporting them on our new journey as a college.”

Piotrowski has been with Dedman just over a decade, working her way up from office manager, quickly stepping into a significant role as director of industry relations where she worked closely with companies to create opportunities (including the college’s industry recruitment events and professional development workshops) and to help students find internships and jobs.

In 2018, Piotrowski was appointed director of the newly opened Marriott Career & Professional Development Center where, in addition to her role in industry relations, she took on managing the center’s budget, expanding services offered to students, and launching a mentor program.

Upon finishing her doctoral degree, she became a faculty member in Jan. 2019. She has taught multiple courses in the college, including Hospitality Leadership & Ethics, Hospitality Financial Analysis, and Hospitality Colloquium.

“Alishia is most deserving of this position and will excel in her new role, just as she’s excelled at every position she’s held previously with the college,” said Dr. Don Farr, Dedman College of Hospitality’s dean. “She has outstanding academic and professional qualifications. I have no doubt she will accomplish great things as assistant dean.”

Piotrowski will continue to direct the Marriott Career & Professional Development Center as well as serve as teaching faculty.

She holds a doctorate in higher education administration, as well as an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the FSU College of Business.