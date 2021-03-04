Miss Ina steps up her climbing record

Special to the Times

Ina Longway turned 96 on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and on Friday, Feb. 26, she returned from Tennessee to the Cape St. George Light with her family. Ina has been climbing the lighthouse as an annual tradition for several years. On Friday, Miss Ina once again climbed all 92 stars to the top of the light and broke her own record as the Lighthouse’s most senior climber. Thank you to Ina and the entire Longway family for making the St. George Lighthouse a part of their annual trip and Ina’s birthday celebration. Happy Birthday Miss Ina! We can’t wait to celebrate with you again in 2022!