County thanks Kelly for P & Z work

It's been two decades serving the planning and zoning needs of Franklin County, and for that the county is grateful.

Earlier this month, the county presented Amy Ham-Kelly with a mantel clock, featuring a plaque that reads "Through the years, your talents have helped our success. Thank you for 20 years of dedicated service."

Kelly left Jan. 22 for a job in the private sector, but has continued to work during the transition to help bring her successor, Cortni Bankston, up to snuff on the complexities of the job.

County Coordinator Michael Moron said Kelly's expertise will be missed by the building department and planning staff. Commissioners thanked her for her years of service and pointed out that hers could be a thankless job, but she did it very well and her expertise will be missed.