Absolutely heaven sent

We have longed for this sweet child for many, many years. God has faithfully answered our prayers.

On Oct. 2, 2019, Michael and Sherry White, of Eastpoint, picked up a beautiful newborn baby girl from the neonatal intensive care unit, and brought her home.

We fostered her in our home for 477 days before the adoption became final on Jan. 21, and she officially joined our family.

We are proud to introduce our daughter, Ms. Caroline Eva White.

She has three older brothers, Cameron White, Chandler White and Chance White.

Her nieces and nephews are Brantley and Ellie Mae White. Caroline has one sister in law Baylee Lynn White.

Her maternal grandparents are Terry and Shirley Tipton, of Apalachicola. Her paternal grandparents are Eva White and the late Steven White, of Apalachicola.

She has two uncles, Terry Tipton and Daniel White.

She has brought all of our family so much joy and happiness. We will be forever thankful for this little ray of sunshine! She is our promise from God that has been fulfilled.