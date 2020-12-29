In Loving Memory: Charles Eugene King, Sr.
Feb. 26, 1941 to Dec. 14, 2014
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021, my love in heaven
Charles, you was the love of my life.
Those we love
Don’t go away. They walk beside
Us every day.
Unseen, Unheard. But always there
Still loved still missed and very dear to us
To me you was the love of my life.
No one could ever take your place,
Now or ever. So until we meet again in heaven
Some sweet day, I’ll carry you in my heart
God Bless you my Love
Your wife Mary Lou King, you two grandboys, Alina and Obie Pelt, and Lawrence Russell, and your five children, Eugene, Vanessa King, Louise, Eugene, Aline Russell, and all your family and friends.