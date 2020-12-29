In Loving Memory: Charles Eugene King, Sr.

The Apalachicola Times

Feb. 26, 1941 to Dec. 14, 2014

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021, my love in heaven

Charles, you was the love of my life.

Those we love

Don’t go away. They walk beside

Us every day.

Unseen, Unheard. But always there

Still loved still missed and very dear to us

To me you was the love of my life.

No one could ever take your place,

Now or ever. So until we meet again in heaven

Some sweet day, I’ll carry you in my heart

God Bless you my Love

Your wife Mary Lou King, you two grandboys, Alina and Obie Pelt, and Lawrence Russell, and your five children, Eugene, Vanessa King, Louise, Eugene, Aline Russell, and all your family and friends.