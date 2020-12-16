Butts & Clucks to help greying hens, aging roosters

Special to the Times

John Solomon, director of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, has announced a new twist to the fourth Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay at Battery Park in Apalachicola, to be held Jan. 21 to 23, 2021.

This year, Team Uncle Buck’s BBQ, and the Backyard Bros’ Buck Freeman and Tim Maloy are introducing the Blue Bucket Challenge, where blue buckets will be for sale for $30 each with the money donated to the Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County.

Call Solomon at the chamber at 653-9419 to purchase a bucket. Everyone who buys a bucket to support ECCC will get a chance to win a bucket filled with prizes. Find out more at www.apalachicolabay.org and be sure to enjoy the fun and support ECCC.

ECCC is gearing up for the Christmas holiday and we are accepting donations for hams and cash to purchase items to round out the meals and groceries. Thank you to Denise Butler for donating cans of cranberry sauce. Thank you to Mary Stutzman for assembling goodie bags that include sweet treats and a holiday face mask. ECCC is grateful to each and every one that has donated to us to allow for the important and caring work of taking care of those over age 55 in Franklin County.

Outreach continues through phone calls and deliveries to home-bound elders on our list. Please check on your elderly neighbors and let us know if you or anyone you know would like to be added to our friendly check in phone calls and advocacy.

We absolutely could not be making the difference for our seniors without our community's tremendous support. We wish everyone a healthy and safe holiday season as we all continue to take good care and reach out to connect. Call us at 850-370-0116 to see how you can get involved to keep sharing the love for all right here in Franklin County.