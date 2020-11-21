Key library to host gingerbread fun

Special to the Times

While Santa is at the North Pole getting things prepped and ready for the holiday season, the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library is partnering with Trinity Episcopal Church and Bring Me A Book Franklin to spread some holiday cheer and gingerbread fun!

On Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. the library, located at 80 12th Street in Apalachicola, will start off the holidays with gingerbread fun and activities in their parking lot area for children ages 2 to 7. Parents are encouraged to bring their children for grab-and-go goodie bags filled with treats, books donated by Bring Me A Book Franklin, games, and crafts. There will also be an opportunity to snap a picture of your child in a gingerbread house, located in the parking lot.

The Apalachicola Margaret Key Library Director Caroline Kienzle is excited to provide the children in our community a fun and safe environment for this holiday activity.

“During the pandemic we have seen a lot of changes within our community and the library as a whole. Now that we are back open and operations are moving forward steadily, it is exciting to be able to make plans with safety protocols and bring a sense of normalcy back into the community, especially for the children during this time of the year,” said Kienzle.

The activity will require safety protocols, and the bag giveaway will be first come first served, as there is a limited supply. The Library encourages those who can to wear a mask and keep a six-foot distance as per CDC guidelines.

For more information about the gingerbread fun activity at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library, call 653-8436.