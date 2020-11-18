Happy birthday Loni Burke

The Apalachicola Times

Iolana “Loni” Burke turned 13 on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. She celebrated her birthday party with her family and friends alongside of her younger sisters, Layla and Carman Burke, and younger brother Charlie Burke.

She is the daughter of Jeremy and Candace Burke, of Eastpoint, and Christina Bellew of Eastpoint.

Paternal grandparents are David and the late Beverly Burke, of Apalachicola.

Maternal grandparents are Lamar and Penny Hardy, of Apalachicola, and Sonya and John Bellew, of Tallahassee and Georgia.