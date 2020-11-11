Lots of ways to give seniors hope

Special to the Times

Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County announces that there is a second batch of our signature "HOPE” candle. The first batch sold out quickly and you will want to get these candles for yourself and for those on your holiday gift list. The candles are for sale at Bee Inspired Too, at 56 Commerce Street, Apalachicola. The candles, hand poured in Apalachicola, are beautiful and proceeds support ECCC’s mission to bridge the gaps for seniors in Franklin County. ECCC appreciates the volunteers that have made these candles possible as a way to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

ECCC is a 501(c)(3) organization and other ways you can support us are: join us as a volunteer, shop on Amazon Smile with ECCC as your charity of choice, support us through GivingTuesday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving (Dec. 1), and by checking in on your elderly neighbors to see if they need help.

We look forward to one day being able to resuming activities at Holy Family Senior Center in Apalachicola, so keep in touch with us. Until then, keep taking good care and reaching out to your neighbors to connect up in a safe and healthy way. If you would like to be added to our email list, let us know.

If you or someone you know is in need, please contact us at (850) 370-0116 or email us at ecccfranklin@gmail.com. You can like us on Facebook at ECCC-E Triple C. We welcome donations on our website, www.ecccfranklin.org; or ECCC, PO 335, Eastpoint, FL 32328.

Thank you for caring about everyone over age 55 in Franklin County, especially as we look ahead to the holiday season.