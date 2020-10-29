Alina Pelt turns 11

The Apalachicola Times

Alina Marie Pelt, one of God’s little angels, turned 11 on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

She is the daughter of Mary Rae Page and Willie Pelt. She has one sister, Shirah, and brothers Obie Pelt, Ransom Pelt, and John and Andrew Sanders.

Her grandparents are Aline and William Murray, Steven and Mary Pelt, Kendell Shiver, Melba Page, Wayne Nowling, Ottis Russell, Charles and Mary Lou King and Johnny and Jean Shiver.

Alina is growing up fast but she is a very happy little girl who has a good heart and loves her family and friends. She is still in the care of her grandmother, Mary Lou King. Her mom is still in her life also; we are having a birthday party for her at her home with her Granny, Mom, Obie and family and friends.

God bless you my love, and may you have many, many birthdays to come.

Granny Mary Lou King, Mom, Dad and Obie