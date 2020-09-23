A mother's legacy leads to 'Dream Girls'

The love a mother has for her daughter can be mighty, so think how much greater it becomes when that daughter loves many more daughters.

That’s where Jacqueline Jones Miller finds herself, right in the middle of a loving collection of “Dream Girls.”

The eldest Dream Girl, Miller’s mother Patricia Jones, passed away July 5 at the age of 56.

It was she who left a legacy for her daughter, of nurturing children and grandchildren.

“Her free spirit of life could be seen and heard in the lives of all who knew her, especially her children and grandchildren,” read the tribute at her celebration of life.

Weeks before she died, Jones talked with her daughter, who has six children of her own, about starting an all-girls group, for ages 4 to 12, named “The Dream Girls.”

“We were talking about teaching the girls how to be leaders in their homes, schools and community,” said Miller. “Teaching the girls to be all they can be.

“The group is basically to give these young girls something to do,” said Miller. “Paint parties, talent shows, princess parties, and so much more. Taking part in singing and dancing.

“It takes a village to do things in this community,” she said. “I just feel like my mom would want me to continue on with the group, so that’s what I’m going to do. Although my mom will no longer be here to help me in person, I know she will be here in spirit.”

A dozen girls have so far joined the group, with enrollment now going on Saturdays, with the last signup slated for Saturday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at Battery Park.

“We follow all COVID-19 guidelines so please wear a mask and take part in social distancing,” said Miller.

The girls have had lots of exciting adventures so far, proud of their shirts that sport a nickname that speaks to their budding personalities.

You can be Bougie, a slang term for being a bit too concerned with material status, or Sassy or Classy. Or you could be Moody, or Bossy or even Savage, which might suggest your manners need some attending to.

Miller said after first announcing the group on Facebook, she has received both interest from local girls as well as financial support from individuals in the community, to help offset the cost of running the program and to keep it free to the girls.

Miller has set up an account, under the name “Jacqueline Jones Dream Girls.” at PeoplesSouth bank in Apalachicola, for anyone who would like to donate to or even sponsor the group.

To learn more, find Cherie Jacqueline Miller on Facebook, call her at (850) 323-1291 or email her at Jackiecmiller151@gmail.com