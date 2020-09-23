CHASING SHADOWS: 85 years ago, the Apalachicola River was bridged

The Apalachicola Times

The original John Gorrie Bridge that connects Apalachicola with Eastpoint was built for $1.5 million in 1935, replacing a ferry service between the two towns. It included a rotating section to allow passage of ships with high masts. A replacement bridge was built in 1988.

On Nov. 11, 1935, Apalachicola hosted an opening celebration, one day after the new bridge had opened for traffic. The era of the ferries was over.