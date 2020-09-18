Inheriting a house

The Apalachicola Times

The 1867 will of William Wood

I William T. Wood of the City of Savannah, Chatham County, Georgia, being of sound mind and disposing memory but mindful of the uncertainty of life, do make and publish this my last will and testament.

I will and devise all my property that I die the owner of, whether legally or equitably, both real, and personal, and wheresoever situated unto my two children, Kate Hancock Wood and Mary Chapman Wood, to be divided equally between them, and in the event of either of them dying without leaving a child or children surviving at the death, the property of the one so dying shall go to the survivor of my said two children, and in the event of the death of them both, without leaving a child or children, or the decendant of such living at the death of the one so dying last, then it is my desire, and I direct that one third (1/3d) of the property given to my two children both real and personal, upon the death of my said children without leaving a child or children, or decendants of such at the death of the one last dying, shall be given to Mary A Chapman of Apalachicola, the maternal grandmother of my two children, so long as she may live and in case she dies before her husband, Doctor A. W. Chapman of said Apalachicola, Fla., this property to go to him for his sole use and benefit, so long as he shall live, but not to go to any issues of his by any other woman should he marry again, but to be divided equally between my brothers Benjamin and Henry, and my sisters Permelia, Nancy and Eduah and the children of Ruby deceased or their decendants.

The remaining two thirds (2/3ds) shall be divided equally between my father Elisha Wood, my brothers Benjamin and Henry and my sisters Permelia, Nancy and Eduah, and the children of my sister Ruby deceased, said children to have one share.

I hereby nominate, constitute and appoint Dr. Alvin W. Chapman of Apalachicola, Fla., and Benjamin L. Wood of Taunton, Mass., and William D. Forbes of Boston, Mass., and Henry F. Blodgett of the City and State of New York, my executors of this my last will and Testament, reposing the utmost confidence in each of them, that they will see this my last will and testament executed and justice done to all the objects of my bounties.

W. T. Wood

Signed, sealed & published and declared in our presence to be the last will & testament of William T. Wood, and we have signed as witnessses at his request in his presence, and the presence of each other, this the Twenty Seventh day of January A. D. 1867

Fred Preston

P. R. Daffin

D. H. Poole

The 1898 will of Alvin Chapman

I, Alvin W. Chapman of the city of Apalachicola, County of Franklin, State of Florida, being of sound and disposing mind and memory do make publish, and declare this as and for my last wills and testaments made by me.

Item 1st.: - I give, bequeath and devise to each of my granddaughters Kate Wood and Chappie Fort (they being the daughters of the late Wm. T. Wood formerly of Apalachicola aforesaid and grandchildren of my deceased wife,) severally and forever:

1st. a separate undivided one half interest in that certain land and real estate situate in said City of Apalachicola, together, with all improvements thereupon, known as Lots one (1) and two (2) in Block 22 according to the map and plans of said City now in use; which real estate I have owned and held as my own property since the year A.D. 1874, and now live upon, but my title deed thereto was destroyed by fire in said year when the County Records were burned, it being at the time on file for record, and probably also recorded, in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of said County;

2nd. A Separate undivided half interest in the copyrights to “The Flora of the Southern United States” (of which work or publication I am the author) and all plates and everything else thereunto, or to said publication or work, appertaining, including all unsold volumes thereof, and all sums due me by my publishers or any one else on account of sales of any volumes of such work; 3rd. All other property of any and every kind that I may own or be entitled to at my death I give to my said granddaughters forever share and share alike.

Item 2nd: - I nominate and appoint the said Kate Wood to be the executrix of this my last will and testament and direct that she should not be required to give any bond or security as such.

In testimony whereof I have hereto set my hand and seal this 27th. Day of October A.D. 1898 at Apalachicola aforesaid.

Alvin W. Chapman (Seal)

Signed, sealed, acknowledged, and published and declared in our presence by the testator Alvin W. Chapman as and for his last will and testament and we in his presence and at his request and in the presence of each other have hereto set our hands as subscribing witnesses this the day and year last above written.

H. L. Grady

J. E. Grady