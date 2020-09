The Apalachicola Times

Martha Gherardi and Richard Watson were married at the tax collector's office in the Franklin County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

The Rev. Eric Zile, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Apalachicola, officiated.

Gherardi works as a musician, and Watson is the Franklin County tax collector.

Following a honeymoon in St. Petersburg, the couple will reside on St. George Island.