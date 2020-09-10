Hadley Hathcock born

The Apalachicola Times

Hadley Grace Hathcock was born Monday, August 31, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 12:44 a.m.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 9 1/2 inches long.

She is the daughter of Kati-Morgan and Ricky Wayne Hathcock II, of Eastpoint, and younger sister to Kaia Hathcock, 9, and Hudson Hathcock, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Darren and Chimene Johnson, of St. George Island. Paternal grandparents are Cindy and Tommy Summerhill, and Ricky Hathcock, of Eastpoint.