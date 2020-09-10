Working to decrease senior 'food insecurity'

Special to the Times

Feeding America oversees the largest network of food banks and pantries in the United States. It has projected that up to 54 million Americans could be food insecure before the end of the year, a 46 percent increase since the pandemic began.

Feeding America has reported a 60 percent increase in the number of people it serves, and said that four in 10 people are first time recipients of food aid. Here in Franklin County, the food banks are all busy and Elder Care Community Council (ECCC) is doing its part, too.

ECCC served 1,727 meals out of the Holy Family Senior Center in Apalachicola during the summer months of July and August. A group of volunteers clocked in over 70 hours during these months to deliver some of these meals to the home-bound seniors on ECCC’s list. Outreach “well-check” calls continued every other week to everyone on our list. These calls are a friendly voice to provide support and regular contact to see if there are any unmet needs. If you or someone you know, over age 55, could benefit from lunch or the phone calls, please let us know by calling 850-370-0116.

At ECCC, we continually are evaluating our responsibility to serve the community of elders and working to decrease food insecurity in our community. If you are able to assist us, we need you. Our volunteers are working tirelessly and if you have an hour at lunch time to assist, please contact us. All volunteers maintain distancing recommendations and wear masks to keep themselves and others safe. We are so grateful for everyone that has made generous donations to allow us to continue the work of serving lunch Monday through Friday.

If you know someone that is experiencing dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, please call us as we have a new donation of fidget quilts from fiber artist, Jane Broaddus. Fidget quilts are a lap quilt that can provide comfort to someone experiencing these illness and they are a beautiful work of art, too. See Jane’s art at http://janebb-fiberplus.blogspot.com.

If you are interested in participating, donating, volunteering or partnering with us, you can contact ECCC at ecccfranklin@gmail.com or 850-370-0116. Please visit our Facebook page ECCC-E Triple C to stay informed on the latest outreach efforts.