THE POET'S VOICE: Goodbye for now, Jamie

By Mel Kelly Special to the Times

Sometimes, for whatever reasons, there is more substance to some lives than others.

Jamie Millender lived her life like that.

She fought cancer more valiantly than anyone could have expected.

She loved and cared for her children more beautifully than anyone could have expected.

She made herself available to those who needed her support and friendship, more than anyone could have expected.

She smiled her contagious smile more than anyone could have expected.

She was cared about by more folks than anyone could have expected.

She will be missed more than anyone could have expected.

She will be remembered by more than anyone could have expected.

Goodbye for now, Jamie.

- Mel Kelly