Blaze Tich Zingarelli was born at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

He is the son of Richard and Ashley Zingarelli, of Apalachicola, and joins sisters Sophia and Georgia Zingarelli at home.

Paternal grandparents are the late Tich Zingarelli, and Kimberly and Cairo Ingram, of Apalachicola.

Maternal grandparents are Joey Creamer, of Apalachicola, and Diane Taunton, of Eastpoint.