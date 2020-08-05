Pam Nobles Studios to close

David Adlerstein

The Apalach Times

One of the county’s most longstanding businesses, one that is in the business of shaping young lives, is hanging up its ballet shoes.

In 1981, four years after finishing her years as a majorette at Florida State University, Pam Nobles began a dance studio in downtown Apalachicola.

And for the past four decades, she’s been shaping young dancers, and become a fixture at everything from the Miss Florida Seafood Pageant to the Christmas celebration to dance recitals, you name it, she’s choreographed it.

Her little darlings have delighted audiences and her Hot Flashes mature dancers have as well.

It’s been a great ride, and there isn’t a soul in the county who hasn’t at one time or another caught site of her master work, the energy of dance.

But now that she’s facing her greatest challenge, a recently diagnosed tumor of the brain, Nobles has decided to shutter the studio, at least for the time being.

“Hi my lovelies,” she wrote this week on Facebook. “It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing the closing of my studio after 39 years of amazing-ness. I will be out of this location by the end of the month.

“As you all know I have these tumors and just so much is unknown about my health and wellness plan. It is important for me to focus on my healing at this time,” she wrote.

Nobles that the studio has over $12,000 in uncollected fees. “That combined with the responsibility of safety measures with COVID-19, I just cannot continue,” she wrote. “Please do pay any outstanding bills owed to the studio. The stress isn’t good for me. I love you all very much and I do not make this decision lightly.”

Nobles said that talks are ongoing of other options, such at a different location run by someone else. “Nothing is concrete at this point, but I will do my best to help support them getting started if that is what they decide to do,” she wrote. “I sincerely hope dance continues in your hearts, minds, and bodies!”

“Everything n this studio is for sale. Please contact me. We will be running a garage sale, so please stay tuned for that information,” Nobles wrote. “I love you all and I am in great need and appreciation of your support through this very difficult time.”