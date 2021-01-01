f-stop Franklin: A new beginning

The Apalachicola Times

f-stop is an abbreviation for a camera lens aperture setting that corresponds to an f-number, which is the ratio of the focal length of a lens to the effective diameter of its aperture.

We're about to put an end to 2020, and it can't come too soon. All around Franklin County, life is filled with joy and beauty. The Times welcomes readers to send us their best photographs; whatever they capture, an unusual image, person, place or thing, we want it. Photos can be of any subject, but we especially like people.

Please send photographs to David Adlerstein at dadlerstein@starfl.com. For more information, call 653-8894.