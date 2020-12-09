The show must go on

Sunday afternoon was a time for a little theatre and a small audience braved the cool weather to take in a very funny set of skits performed outdoors.

With the Panhandle Players’ season shuttered at Chapman for the time being, a group of thespians from the group decided to go it on their own, and do a show at Riverfront Park.

It was not an official Panhandle Players’ show, nor sponsored by the city, but done on an ad hov basic by some committed actors and actresses.

From the opening comic monologue by Hank Kozlowsky, the show moved crisply, as it approached subjects ranging from modern dating, to COVID-19, to American Idol, all original material.

With Sally Collier on keyboards, songs by carolers were interspersed throughout, sung by Liz Sisung, Sue and Fred Gentner, Jeana Crozier, and Susan and Patrick Leach.

Performing in the skits were Renee Valentine, Frederic Kahler, Thomas Wagoner, Steve Bonello, Julia Ferrell, Julie Krouse, Bunnie Ison, Sally Crown, Judy Loftus, Steve Allen, Barry Hensen, Bob Ciola, Royce Rolstad and Faith Ward.

Dancers from the Pam Nobles Studio, now handled by Helen Escobar, included Holly Chambers, Mya Huckeba, Jade Lively and Skylar Layne.

The show was dedicated to the memory of beloved veteran actor and director Tom Loughridge, who passed away last month. His widow, Janice, was in the audience.