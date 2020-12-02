You can't catch me!

Special to the Times

Tuesday night’s Gingerbread Holiday Celebration at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library was a great success, said librarian Caroline Kienzle. About 30 children were given holiday bags complete with cookie cutters, gingerbread playdough, stickers, games and family activities, along with a book provided by Bring Me A Book Franklin.

“For those unable to brave the cold last night they can still come by the library and pick up a goodie bag and get a photo in the gingerbread house,” said Kienzle. “Until they last!”