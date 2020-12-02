Welcoming the season

The Apalachicola Times

It began to look a lot like Christmas Friday, as Apalachicola bustled with families beginning in the afternoon.

Because of the coronavirus, Santa Claus had opted not to arrive by shrimp boat, and instead had remained at the North Pole, busy writing responses to postcards children picked up at downtown merchants, the entire service arranged by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.

“Considering the circumstances I think it went really well,” said John Solomon, chamber director. “The town was packed Friday and the shops were all busy, which is why we have that event. To encourage shopping local.”

Chamber staffer Samantha Gilbert made special arrangements to bring the Grinch to town, and that was a hit with kids.

Gilbert, Solomon and several volunteers placed about 800 luminaries throughout town, each with a lit candle inside. The traditional Lighting of the Tree (actually a shrimp net) in Riverfront Park was handled by Mayor Kevin Begos, and Commissioner Despina George.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, there will be a Holiday Fresh Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the chamber offices on Avenue E between Market and Commerce Streets.

Solomon said there should be about two dozen vendors, including those from the Eastpoint Market who are venturing over for the event.