Lantern Fest moved to Saturday after Thanksgiving

Special to the Times

Due to the expected inclement weather this week, the Crooked River Lighthouse feels it is necessary to reschedule Lantern Fest.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, the event will instead be held Saturday, Nov. 28. The time will remain the same, 6 to 10 p.m. at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 U.S. Highway 98 West, Carrabelle.

“We understand that there is a chance that the expected rainy and windy weather could be clear of the area prior to the original date of Lantern Fest. However there remains too much uncertainty about the timing of the storms and rain in the area,” said Joan Matey, founder and organizer of the event.

“Lantern Fest requires days of advance set up by volunteers to clean and prepare the grounds, string ropes and light strings from trees, assemble event canopies, and hang over 100 fragile paper and fabric lanterns,” she said. “The timing of the forecasted rain and wind, unfortunately will not leave us with enough time to properly prepare.”

Matey said the festival is facing many new challenges this year including significant revamping of Lantern Fest to meet COVID guidelines and the lack of help due to unavailability of work crew labor. “We are, however, committed to doing everything possible to ensure that Lantern Fest goes forward to provide some much-needed relaxation and enjoyment for our community,” she said.

“We are thrilled that the musicians, blacksmith John Pfund, and food vendor, Dave's Dawg House have all committed to attending on the new date. Unfortunately, the TCC Dancers will not be able to participate at Lantern Fest,” Matey said. “We are still in the process of contacting our event partners and will update the Facebook event and our website with the latest information.”

For more information, please contact Crooked River Lighthouse at 697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com, www.crookedriverlighthouse.com