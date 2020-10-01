Gallery, bookstore host Cerulean online

Special to the Times

On Friday evening, Oct. 2 you are invited to attend a creative exchange with Susan Cerulean, author of the newly released I Have Been Assigned the Single Bird: A Daughter’s Memoir.

Hosted by Beth Appleton of JOBA Gallery and Dale Julian of Downtown Books, in Apalachicola, this online event, from 6 to 7 p.m., features a relaxed conversation with this most personable author, discovering what touched her to write her newest book in such a metaphoric way.

This lyrical writer will also offer a strong environmental message and positive ways to help protect our natural spaces.

Since registration will be limited to the first 100 attendees, please register as soon as possible.

To join, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxmp2896 This Zoom event is free to the public but you must register in advance.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

“With her customary grace and lyricism, Susan Cerulean draws the reader willingly into two melancholy places, her dear father's descent into dementia, and the drastic decline in numbers of our Gulf Coast shorebirds,” said Julian. “She boldly explores her moments of doubt as a daughter and as a caregiver, and she is just as fearless in condemning those among us who imperil her cherished birds.”

Appleton wrote that “the responsibility of Cerulean’s awareness inspires and challenges us. Cerulean champions our blue spaces and singles out life forces that are familiar, fragile and most dear to our hearts. We feel her message is important as she reveals: The job I really wanted to sign up for was advocating for this world and the living things I cherished.”

She invited attendees to submit questions regarding this event to bethappleton@me.com. As an attendee, you will stay off-camera but during the event you’ll have a chance to submit questions to the author.

Cerulean, a writer, naturalist, and activist, divides her time between Tallahassee and Indian Pass. She's no stranger to the Apalachicola estuary. Her book Coming to Pass: Florida’s Coastal Islands in a Gulf of Change reveals this environmental writer is drawn to the Gulf coast and the endangered life that defines it.

A longtime volunteer at St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge, Cerulean has been a familiar local voice encouraging awareness and stewardship. Hosted by the Dixie Theatre after its release, Cerulean spoke in Apalachicola about her ambitious collaborative project, UnspOILed: Writers Speak for Florida's Coast, coedited with Janisse Ray and A. James Wohlpart.

Her many books include Between Two Rivers: Stories from the Red Hills to the Gulf, coedited with Janisse Ray and Laura Newton. Tracking Desire: A Journey after Swallow-tailed Kites was named an Editors' Choice title by Audubon magazine. More about this talented writer and her upcoming events are found on her website comingtopass.com

These books can be purchased at Downtown Books and Purl, in the O.E. Cone building, 67 Commerce Street. Treasured as a small independent local bookstore, Julian ships books everywhere and is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. accommodating small groups, masks required.

For more information, please email downtownbooks@fairpoint.net or call 653-1290 to purchase a signed copy of Ms. Cerulean’s superb book.